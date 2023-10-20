A man found injured in Wendouree remains in a critical but stable condition in the Alfred Hospital almost four days after a violent brawl.
The 49-year-old suffered serious upper body injuries after a brawl in Fig Court - near Ballarat's Ring Road - around 8pm on Monday, October 16.
He was flown by air ambulance to Melbourne.
Police said a number of males assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances and said it was understood the men were known to each other.
Meanwhile, Moorabool police are investigating how a Ford Courier ute that had been sitting in scrub for some time ignited and caused a bushfire.
The 2.5 hectare blaze was reported near the border of Bacchus Marsh and Pentland Hills just after 2pm on Sunday.
Moorabool police are treating it as suspicious.
The fire became a threat to a nearby new estate after a wind change and a community advice warning was issued.
It has since been revealed the nearest available water-bombing aircraft at the time was at Sale, 270 kilometres away.
The bushfire was brought under control after two hours, without the help of water-bombing.
"Cars don't normally self-combust," First Constable Shannon Barton said.
"We're investigating if this fire was deliberate.
"On a potentially windier day it could have been a much worse result."
Police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage - especially tradies and truckies - to come forward, as the Major Collision Investigation Squad continues to look into a series of bizarre incidents in Daylesford that led to the death of a 58 year-old Creswick man.
Police are keen to talk to anyone who may have been in the area between 6am and 6.30am - especially early morning truck drivers.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
