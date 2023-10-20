The Courier
Assault victim found in Wendouree still fighting for life

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:50pm
A man found injured in Wendouree remains in a critical but stable condition in the Alfred Hospital almost four days after a violent brawl.

