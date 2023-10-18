The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Daylesford death does not appear suspicious, police say

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE death of a man in a Daylesford main street is no longer being treated as suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.