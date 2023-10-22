Premier Jacinta Allan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering promised upgrades to Eureka Stadium.
Visiting Delacombe on Friday, October 20, Ms Allan said they wanted to increase the capacity of Eureka Stadium.
"We can absolutely go straight to delivering that outcome as a result of the $2 billion regional package," she said.
After the sudden axing plans of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in July, the government committed to delivering sports infrastructure to Ballarat.
This included a new athletics track, stadium expansion by 5000 permanent seats, with improved accessibility access at Eureka Stadium and a sports facility at Miners Rest.
Ms Allan said the post-games $2 billion fund would go into communities.
"We are working through how those facilities can go straight to the legacy outcome, in terms of delivering the long term community sporting facilities for communities like Miners Rest," she said.
"We remain committed to those community sporting facilities in Miners Rest."
Ms Allan said the government "will proceed" with the improvements at Eureka Stadium, more commonly known as Mars Stadium.
"Improvements around Eureka Stadium...they're needed," she said.
"Eureka Stadium is a great venue, it already hosts a whole bunch of activities, including two Western Bulldogs games every season."
The 2026 Commonwealth Games were due to be held across regional Victoria including Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo and Gippsland.
Then-premier Daniel Andrews pulled the plug on the games when expected costs to host the games would have blown out to $7 billion.
