Today will be one to remember for captain of Miners Rest Primary School, Jet Kennedy, newly inspired by all that's in-store for him and his classmates.
"So many people I know love footy and netball, this is going to be great for them and their parents. They won't have to travel all the way to Ballarat," Jet said.
After Tuesday's announcement about plans for a new community sporting venue in town, ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Miners Rest residents can join Jet in his excitement for what's ahead.
Club sport runs deep through the veins of the Ballarat region, and has acted as an agent in connecting children between local communities since day one.
Although, it can be difficult to truly feel part of something that lives on somebody else's doorstep, rather than our own. For the young and curious, it begs the question - where do we belong?
Victorian Deputy Premier, Jacinta Allan, who paid a visit to the venue's new home, was greeted by Miners Rest Primary School pupils eagerly awaiting the details.
The new venue will consist of a competition grade oval, a sports pavilion with parking and amenities as well as change rooms in place for local clubs to use at their own leisure, reaping the benefits of the games long into the future.
"It will also be an opportunity for the community to come together at sporting facilities and for young people to perhaps one day go and compete in elite sporting events like the Comm Games," Ms Allan said.
Ms Allan was joined by Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who said that this will not only be great for the kids but for entire families who live in the area.
"It's a family friendly environment, putting in essential sporting infrastructure is really important to be able to give the community a sense of belonging," he said.
For young and budding athletes, like Jet, parents will no longer have to make the regular commute to neighbouring towns to watch their children participate in sporting competitions.
"It takes such a big time out of their days, just to drop their kids off and now they won't have to travel so far, it's going to be a fantastic time," Jet said.
Miners Rest residents body vice president David Harris, emphasised how imperative funding for infrastructure is, and the impact that this will have on the town's youth.
"We've got a large proportion of children under 12, but ... we've got a lot of teens in the township that need a place to go and something to be a part of," he said.
Mr Harris said the plans will offer just that, opening up a realm of possibilities for school pupils, encouraging them to get involved with other sporting organisations, with the added luxury of training locally.
