North Ballarat senior coach Brendan McCartney will remain at the club for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The former AFL coach led his young Roosters side to a grand final appearance this season, falling one point shy of an almighty upset against eventual premiers Darley.
McCartney was linked to his boyhood Geelong Football Netball League club Newtown & Chiwell for next season before shutting down rumours following the 2023 BFNL grand final.
The highly-experienced coach said he was looking forward to building on the achievements of last season.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what this group can do next season," McCartney said.
He juggled BFNL commitments along with a new role at Collingwood as well as coaching courses with junior players in regional Victoria.
McCartney said he had "really enjoyed" being involved with Collingwood in what was meant to be a short-term role.
McCartney joined North Ballarat ahead of the 2021 BFNL season on a three-year deal.
He holds a 29-18 win-loss record at North Ballarat.
