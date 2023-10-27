The Ballarat Miners have scored a massive coup for their women's program with the announcement of former New Zealand national team coach Kennedy Kereama as the Miners women's coach for 2024.
Kereama is, and will remain, coach of the WNBL club Bendigo Spirit, but will also work to oversee the Miners program going forward, having signed for the next three seasons.
"I am ecstatic to be joining the Miners team as it presents an incredible opportunity for me to make a positive impact on the growth of a robust program while collaborating with exceptional local players and coaches."
There are already some strong connections between the two clubs, with Miners MVP Abbey Wehrung among the Spirit squad as is former Miners MVP Alicia Froling. Both were in action at Selkirk Stadium when the Spirit clashed with the Southside Flyers in a pre-season clash earlier this month.
"I am particularly thrilled to work closely with Abbey Wehrung during the NBL1 off-season in the WNBL, as her leadership, experience and skills will undoubtedly contribute to our success - both on and off the court next season," Kereama said.
The role will also see him have responsibilities in a newly created role as high-performance director, which focuses on the development of local talent in both athletes and coaching ranks, with a key emphasis being on the girls and women's program.
Kereama will also oversee the junior program led by a soon-to-be appointed director of coaching.
"The alignment of Ballarat's values and visions, combined with the unique dual role that allows me to balance my WNBL involvement and quality time with my family, is a perfect fit for my current circumstances," he said.
"Furthermore, I am eagerly looking forward to building a highly competitive NBL1 program over time, showcasing the immense talent within our region and providing a platform for players to thrive and reach their fullest potential."
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said the club was thrilled to secure someone of Kereama's calibre.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have been able to attract Kennedy Kereama to our program. Kennedy's reputation of being able to build capacity within his athlete and coaching group is exceptional and aligns with our objectives to build on our local talent base," he said.
Ballarat Miners senior elite teams chair Nathan Oldaker said the club was committed to developing its high-performance pathway, with the appointment a big step in that journey.
"With this in mind, the senior elite teams committee, alongside our chief executive officer Neville Ivey set ourselves the challenge of finding not only a head coach for the Miners NBL1 Women's team but someone who could take our program to the next level," he said.
"We are very excited to announce we believe we have found such a person. Kennedy has a proven track record coaching at the WNBL level, and we look forward to drawing on his exceptional experience to further improve our women's NBL1 program.
"Development pathways are integral to the next generation of athletes, and we have every confidence that Kennedy will advance Ballarat's broader basketball programs in his new role."
It is likely the team will come together in February with player signings expected to be announced over the coming months.
