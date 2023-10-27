The Couriersport
WNBL mentor Kennedy Kereama named as head coach for Ballarat Miners women

By Greg Gliddon
October 28 2023 - 7:00am
The Ballarat Miners have scored a massive coup for their women's program with the announcement of former New Zealand national team coach Kennedy Kereama as the Miners women's coach for 2024.

