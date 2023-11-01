Ray Suttie's prostate cancer could have slipped through the cracks and gone undetected but for his vigilance in following up test results.
In 2015, after a friend was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Mr Suttie decided to have a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test - a potential marker of prostate cancer - which came back much higher than it should have. A follow-up test weeks later revealed the level had fallen slightly, but was still elevated.
After not hearing from his doctor for several months following his second test, Mr Suttie rang his medical clinic to ask what was happening - only to find his doctor had left the clinic and no-one had taken up his case.
Frustrated, Mr Suttie requested a new doctor and more blood tests which revealed the level creeping back again before being referred to a urologist who conducted a biopsy of his prostate, which showed he had cancer.
But that process had taken more than a year, and it was a further six months before he was finally operated on at Ballarat Base Hospital to remove his prostate.
While waiting for surgery, and in the six years since, which have included battling complications including incontinence, Mr Suttie has relied on the support of Ballarat's prostate cancer specialist nurses and the Prostate Cancer Support Group.
Movember, which began on November 1, raises money to continue the prostate cancer specialist nurse program across the country, as well as awareness of prostate cancer and other men's health problems.
"It's here to raise funds for prostate nurses which is very important, but blokes have to be positive and go ahead and have their PSA done - it's so important," Mr Suttie said.
Mr Suttie, who has three sons and five grandsons, said it was also vital that men talk more about prostate cancer particularly if it runs in their family.
And given his initial experience getting his prostate cancer diagnosis, he is excited about the launch of a massive new project to capture the experiences of people in Australia affected by the 10 leading cancer types.
We'll now have a rich resource to understand the patient journey across multiple cancer types and how we can improve and streamline it to not just deliver better outcomes, but a better overall experience for Australians living with cancer.- Professor Wendy Brown
Cancer Australia, Movember and Monash University have created the Australian Real World Cancer Evidence Network to track the outcomes and experience of cancer patients, advanced personalised cancer care research, bridge the gap between evidence and clinical practice, and improve patient outcomes - particularly in regional areas where access to required care may be more limited.
The Australian Government, through Cancer Australia, will commit $5 million to the program with Movember contributing $17.5 million for the national technology platform which builds on their previous contributions to real-world data for men with prostate cancer.
Professor Wendy Brown, Head of Monash University Department of Surgery, Alfred Health, said the initiative would drive safer and more effective cancer treatments for patients.
"I think it's transformative and the start of something really special. We'll now have a rich resource to understand the patient journey across multiple cancer types and how we can improve and streamline it to not just deliver better outcomes, but a better overall experience for Australians living with cancer," she said.
The network is part of the Australian Cancer Plan, which has been created to deliver world class cancer outcomes and experience for all Australians affected by cancer irrespective of their background or location.
"The Australian Cancer Plan is a groundbreaking national plan to bring about real change for people affected by cancer, no matter what their background or where they live," said Cancer Australia chief executive Professor Dorothy Keefe.
"Cancer Australia's partnership with Movember showcases how collaboration will work to realise the goals of the Australian Cancer Plan," she said.
"By embedding patient-reported experiences and outcomes into service performance monitoring, the Australian Real World Cancer Evidence Network will not only enhance the quality of cancer care but also empower patients, healthcare providers, and policymakers to make informed decisions, ultimately fostering a stronger, more compassionate, and effective cancer care system for all Australians."
