The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ray Suttie welcomes Movember-funded network to improve cancer outcomes

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ray Suttie's prostate cancer could have slipped through the cracks and gone undetected but for his vigilance in following up test results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.