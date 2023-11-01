A Ballarat barber known for his support for Men's mental health has been given the surprise of a lifetime - a performance from a barbershop quartet and $5000 cash - all for a cause close to his heart.
Jimmy's Barbershop owner Jimmy Morrison was shocked when KIIS radio network's Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw walked in with Human Nature's Phil Burton and Aussie singer Rob Mills dressed sharply as a quartet - for a special rendition of 50 Cent's Candy Shop.
Jimmy's Barbershop was selected from thousands of nominations to Will and Woody's national radio show to recognise his advocacy for awareness around men's mental health and the Movember cause.
"We were surprised," Mr Morrison told The Courier.
"It's nice to be recognised. We try to put a lot back into our community in Ballarat ... and we're really focused on helping as many people.
"We're just trying to push it as much as we can."
The 32-year-old has been running the barbershop near the Bridge Mall for a year and has three other staff.
He previously ran local program "Arms and Armour", where men discussed issues around masculinity, mental health and male-perpetrated violence.
"I suffered from (mental health issues) when I was a young kid and as young adult," Mr Morrison said.
"It's a good way to give back and help others who might be going through it too.
"Seeing all our local faces and new ones, that's the best.
"We can always talk about every problem. We can try and help solve it, but then at the same time we can just have a really good environment and safe spot to come."
Movember is an annual event where men grow moustaches in November to raise awareness of men's health issues.
Will and Woody have also been long time supporters of the movement.
"We are pumped to continue our relationship with Movember who do some great work for men's mental health," Mr McMahon said.
"We are strong believers in using our show for good and we hope that it continues to serve as a platform to delve into uncomfortable, vulnerable and important discussions around mental health in particular."
For more information visit au.movember.com. Listen to how the surprise at Jimmy's Barbershop went down here.
