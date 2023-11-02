Anzara Clark is delving into the world of wearable paper.
Clark has been working with paper for the past decade and is taking this knowledge to make prototypes of clothes.
Her latest exhibition in the Art Gallery's backspace titles where the light enters is the culmination of a year's worth of work
"It's quite a long time coming," she said.
"There is some work that didn't come into the exhibition because 12 months is quite a long time."
Clark said she hopes her exhibition "elicits a response" from viewers.
Two years ago Clark moved to Ballarat with family.
She said she has fit right into Ballarat's "fantastic" arts community.
"They've been really warm and embracing," she said.
"Regional arts is just brilliant because there is space for everybody and communities really value the arts."
Clark said she has been fascinated with paper as a medium for a while.
Clark's practice will often begin with "crisp white paper" and then she explores lots of different possibilities.
She said it can often take a while to put together a solo exhibition of this size.
"Then I am creating the textile before I even start making the work itself, so that is quite a long process," Clark said.
As part of the Ballarat Art Foundation's grants, Clarke will be heading to Japan in February to further her practice.
Clark's Backspace exhibition will be on display at the Art Gallery until Sunday December 3.
