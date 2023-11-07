The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

More counselling announced in Daylesford as crash victims remembered

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Days after a horrific crash in the middle of Daylesford which killed five people, including two children, counselling services have been drastically expanded as the community continues to grieve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.