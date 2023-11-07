More counselling announced in Daylesford as crash victims remembered

Days after a horrific crash in the middle of Daylesford which killed five people, including two children, counselling services have been drastically expanded as the community continues to grieve.
A drop-in centre will be open at 79a Raglan Street, Daylesford, from 9am to 5pm every day until Friday, for anyone who feels they need support after the tragic incident, whether they were affected directly or indirectly.
Senior police stated it was one of the worst crash scenes they had ever witnessed.
Among the dead are a family of three from Point Cook: Jatin Chugh, 30, Pratibha Sharma, 44, and her daughter Anvi, 9.
Ms Sharma has been described as an active volunteer in Wyndham's Sikh community - especially during the pandemic.
Two members of a second family known to them have also died: Tarneit resident Vivek Bhatia, 38, and his son Vihaan, 11.
Several other people, including an 11-month-old, remain in hospital.
Assistance is also available after-hours, with several organisations offering counselling over the phone.
Police said they were now investigating CCTV and had already done a reconstruction of the accident scene, with the driver expected to be interviewed on Wednesday.
On Monday night, hundreds of people gathered at Victoria Park in Daylesford to reflect at a vigil with first responders and officials.
The Central Springs Road Anglican church has flown its flag at half mast and remained open as parishioners and the wider community come in to - literally - keep the flame burning.
It will host an ecumenical event on Wednesday with input from the Sikh, Baptist, Catholic and Uniting Church communities.
"An Indigenous elder from Bendigo heard about what happened on the news and just wanted to do something - anything - to help," Reverend Neil FitzGerald said.
"She was a candlemaker, heard about our vigils, and got in touch.
"She is donating many boxes of homemade candles.
"There is also a shop in Daylesford which has kindly set aside candles as well."
Wednesday's 5.30pm service will allow people to light their own candle.
"It'll be a time for reflection," Reverend FitzGerald said.
"We've been really happy to make contact with the Baptist community here - and a lady is also sending us a Sikh prayer.
"This is a real interfaith service.
"Just come and share your experiences."
Father Justin Driscoll from the nearby Catholic Church will lead part of the service, as will an elder from Daylesford's Uniting Church, which is also in the same street.
Reverend FitzGerald said he first heard about the horrific crash on Sunday night as members of his congregation got in touch, asking if parishioners had been involved in the accident.
He was at the site first thing Monday, talking to people around the area.
A huge pile of flowers nearby now includes toys and teddy bears.
"What I've noticed is people are stopping in the streets of Daylesford to talk to each other again," Reverend FitzGerald said.
"We haven't seen that since before the pandemic.
"The (social) barriers that were set up during COVID are breaking down.
"There was a private meeting between people from Hepburn Council and people who witnessed the crash from a local hotel (on Monday).
"It's the first step in providing support services - and they have made it known that they are here for the long term.
"The Red Cross is also here as well, helping with counselling and directing people to services.
"I've got to say I'm really impressed by Hepburn Council's response by setting up the drop-in centre and bringing in counsellors quickly."
A police chaplain was at the scene late Sunday and at least four civilian chaplains were at the site on Monday.
The drop-in centre is operated by the Daylesford Interagency Response Group, with representatives from health services, council, support agencies, GPs, police and the state government's Department of Health.
"The other thing to mention is that people who run businesses in Daylesford are really grateful that people are still visiting the town and not feeling awkward about coming here," Reverend FitzGerald said.
"It's helping the town.
"They really appreciate that people are not staying away."
Daylesford Anglican Church is at 54 Central Springs Road - close to the Wombat Hill Gardens.
For after-hours counselling support, phone:
