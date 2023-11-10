New Sovereign Hill precinct to showcase goldfields' Indigenous history

Five large-scale Indigenous sculptures will be installed around Sovereign Hill's Post Office Dam as part of a Wadawarrung Cultural Precinct to be created at the tourist site.
Wadawarrung artists Aunty Marlene Gilson, Dr Deanne Gilson, Tammy Gilson, Kait James and Lynette Fagan will each create a large artwork to help visitors develop a deeper understanding of the traditional custodians of the Ballarat region.
Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon said the Wadawarrung cultural precinct was identified as a project during formation of the attraction's master plan which was launched in November 2020.
"It is a space where Wadawarrung artists can express their culture through sculpture, their artistic talents and activation of the site," she said.
"Sovereign Hill's Wadawurrung cultural precinct is a unique opportunity to understand more about Wadawurrung culture and give First Nations stories more visibility."
Ms Quon said the five artists were local and internationally "renowned for their culture, knowledge, artistic talent and powerful story-telling ability".
The five sculptures will will be created from bronze, timber and steel elements with the sculptures and site expected to be complete mid 2024.
The cultural precinct builds on the existing relationship between the Wadawarrung and Sovereign Hill who have worked together on many projects including the Aura sound and light show, and recently at the new Rare Trades Centre with Wadawarrung artists presenting education programs.
"Sovereign Hill is located on Wadawarrung country and this precinct is part of our role to tell the narrative of the past and our purpose as an organisation to use our history to inform a better future," Ms Quon said.
The Wadawurrung cultural precinct is part of a broader $6m project at Sovereign Hill which includes expansion of the gold panning area and cafe, a new Valley of Lights outdoor event space and improving inclusivity and accessibility across the site.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said First People-led tourism experiences were a key pillar of the Experience Victoria 2033 strategic plan which aims to support Aboriginal Victorians to tell their stories and deepen visitors' understanding of country.
"Sovereign Hill is synonymous with Ballarat and we're proud to support a project that enhances First Peoples-led experiences in the region and encourages visitors to learn more about the rich culture of the Wadawurrung people," Ms Settle said.
