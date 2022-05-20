The Courier

Sovereign Hill welcomes $6 million investment for new 500 person event space, Indigenous cultural precinct

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:27am
FUTURE: Callan Barclay and Molly Fry celebrate news of a $6 million investment in Sovereign Hill to rejuvenate the famous diggings precinct, build a new pavilion catering for events for up to 500 people, and create and a new Waterside and Wadawarrung Cultural Precinct to educate visitors about the traditional owners of the Ballarat region. Picture: Adam Trafford

Sovereign Hill's famous diggings precinct where generations of visitors have panned for gold is set to be rejuvenated under a $6 million project that will also deliver a new pavilion catering for events for up to 500 people and a new Waterside and Wadawarrung Cultural Precinct to educate visitors about the traditional owners of the Ballarat region.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

