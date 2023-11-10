Miners finalise leaders with men's head coach and director of coaching named

Ballarat Miners and Basketball Ballarat have announced two major signings with the appointment of Luke Brennan as the NBL1 South men's head coach and James McKinnon as the club's new director of coaching.
The pair will take over the duel role vacated by Luke Sunderland, who has returned to Western Australia due to family commitments.
Brennan has held a number of roles across basketball in Australia including head coach for Basketball Australia under-23s, assistant coach at Joondalup in the now NBL1 West, and then most recently as an assistant coach at NBL level with Perth Wildcats for 3 seasons before moving to Melbourne this year to join Mike Kelly's staff as an assistant coach at the South East Melbourne Phoenix. He has signed on with the for the next two years.
Brennan said he was thrilled to have been given an opportunity with the Miners.
"I am very excited to be on board with the Ballarat Miners for at least the next 2 years. I have heard great things about the club and cannot wait to get started," he said.
"I am looking forward to helping not only our NBL1 team but the greater Ballarat Basketball community as well."
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said Brennan's national coaching experience would offer a new dimension to the Miners team as it looks to push back into the NBL1 South finals.
"Luke is an exceptional person who prides himself and developing players and team culture," Ivey said.
"His coaching duties at the National level provides Luke with access to some of Australia's best athletes and methods, and with off-set seasons can focus on the Miners making finals in 2024."
Ballarat Miners Senior Elite Teams Committee Member, Matt Sheehan said: "Luke's bringing in a wealth of knowledge having spent a long period with the Perth Wildcats and now as an assistant coach with the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBL. Luke is passionate about building a program around our local talent and providing the athletes with the best possible environment to excel and improve their basketball in," he said.
"Strategically we have always been looking to align ourselves with an NBL program in some way and with having Luke involved will help this vision."
McKinnon comes to the Miners with an extensive background in basketball across varying roles throughout both country and metro associations in multiple states, as well as having experience overseas coaching in Canada.
He has most recently been appointed the Head Coach of the under-16 Boys Victorian Country team for next year's national titles. He will report to, and work closely with new women's coach, Kennedy Kereama in his role as the high performance director.
"I am honoured for the opportunity to work with the athletes, coaches, parents, families, and the broader Ballarat Basketball Domestic Community," McKinnon said.
"The rich history of basketball in Ballarat is profound and well-known in Victorian Basketball and I'm excited to now be a part of the program, helping everyone within it get better and develop."
Ivey said the club was thrilled to make the announcement of McKinnon's appointment.
"James will be a brilliant resource for our athletes and coaches across the entire association, ensuring great connectivity from community hoops, to domestic competition and then our elite teams pathway," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.