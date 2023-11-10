The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Miners finalise leaders with men's head coach and director of coaching named

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 10 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat Miners and Basketball Ballarat have announced two major signings with the appointment of Luke Brennan as the NBL1 South men's head coach and James McKinnon as the club's new director of coaching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.