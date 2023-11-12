Are there e-scooters sitting at the bottom of Lake Wendouree?

How many of Ballarat's e-scooters have ended up at the bottom of Lake Wendouree?
While you won't find as many there compared to Melbourne's Yarra River, e-scooter operator Neuron has confirmed some have ended up water-logged.
There are 250 e-scooters in Ballarat, covering a 25 square kilometre riding area across the city to Eureka to Lucas.
Most are found left on streets at designated parking spots, including around the lake, but a Neuron spokesperson said it was a rare occurrence for an e-scooter to end up in the water.
While it was confirmed some e-scooters have gone into the lake, Neuron was unable to provide a particular number number or further details.
"Thankfully the overwhelming majority of people have been riding responsibly, with over 99.99 per cent of trips ending safely and without incident," the spokesperson said.
This out of some 550,000 kilometres travelled in Ballarat since the ride share trial launched in 2021.
The spokesperson said Neuron had worked to avoid situations where the scooters would end up soaked.
"Neuron operates a designated parking model in Ballarat which means that riders can only end their trips in approved locations across the city. All Neuron's e-scooters are fitted with GPS and are controlled by geofencing which means their location is always known," the spokesperson said.
"We have worked closely with the City of Ballarat to set up our operating zone, and in regards to Lake Wendouree, limited parking stations are set well back from the waters edge. Where e-scooters can be ridden next to the lake we do not allow trips to end there and this significantly reduces the issues."
"Our local operations team conduct safety checks regularly when they are out repositioning the vehicles, cleaning or swapping batteries," the spokesperson said.
"If an e-scooter is vandalised, we remotely immobilise it as a safeguard for our riders. It is then retrieved to the warehouse, for evaluation and repair. Our operations team prioritise dealing with isolated cases, and serious acts of vandalism will be reported to the police."
According to the Neuron Mobility app, which users need to use the e-scooters, more than 50 are in the central Ballarat area.
The City of Ballarat reported it does not have many concerns with e-scooters heading into the water.
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson said the trial has gone well so far, and will continue until April 2024.
"While there has been some concern about rider behaviour, the vast majority of e-scooter riders use the modes of transport responsibly," she said.
Ballarat is one of four Victorian cities running e-scooter trials overseen by the Department of Transport since December 2021.
Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department saw 15 e-scooter-related presentations from January 1 to February 28, 2023, from rental and privately owned e-scooters.
Presentations ranged from minor injuries to serious facial and chest injuries, Grampians Health hospitals chief operating officer Ben Kelly said.
Some riders have criticised the designated parking model for decreasing the convenience of the share scheme.
Other criticisms have included the cost (about $8 to $10 for a 5km trip), lack of education on responsible riding, and exclusion of privately-owned e-scooters from the trial.
