E-scooters to stick around in Ballarat for six more months

UPDATE 7.20am:
The e-scooter trial will continue for another six months in Ballarat and Melbourne, and will now include private e-scooters.
According to a state government media release, riders must wear a helmet, and devices cannot travel above 20km/h.
Any device that can exceed 25km/h does not classify as an e-scooter, and remains illegal.
"Further work will be carried out throughout the trial extension to understand product safety standards, rider education and if any changes to penalties are required," the release states.
Ballarat's e-scooter trial began in December 2021.
PREVIOUSLY:
E-scooter parking compliance is at an "all-time high" in Ballarat, according to the business share scheme trial scheduled to end on Friday but now expected to be extended.
Singaporean company Neuron Mobility says compliance has significantly improved since it introduced designated parking to its Ballarat e-scooter trial on March 1, and a few days out from the trial's end is sitting at "around 95 per cent".
The change means riders can only end their trips in approved locations across the city.
It is expected that the state government will announce on Thursday a six month Victorian extension to the trial that has so far had a rocky ride, with multiple issues around behaviour of riders and where they leave scooters.
In another big change to policy, the state government is expected to lift the ban on privately owned scooters next month.
How this will affect rider compliance and the question of enforcement are still to be answered but Neuron is spruiking the results of its latest rule on designated parking areas as proof the problems particularly are being overcome.
Geofencing controls where the e-scooters can be parked, and riders receive in-app instructions on how to park correctly.
They're also required to submit an end-of-trip photo of the e-scooter after each ride to "ensure it is parked neatly".
In the "unlikely" event an e-scooter is left on its side, Neuron "remedies the situation quickly," thanks to a 'Topple detection' feature, which alerts the operations team to reposition it.
That team is also responsible for cleaning, safety checking and changing batteries, and "engaging with riders about safe riding behaviour".
Neuron's trial, in collaboration with the City of Ballarat and the state government, began in December 2021 and is due to end this Friday, March 31.
There are 250 e-scooters in the trial.
A Neuron spokesperson said on Tuesday, the trial "has been a success to date" and has been "very well received by riders and the wider community".
According to Neuron's data, riders in Ballarat have travelled more than 450,000 km on Neuron e-scooters during the trial.
The average trip is 2.3 km, which is slightly longer compared to riders in Melbourne also trialling the technology.
"More people are replacing a car ride with an e-scooter trip in Ballarat with 63 per cent replacing a car trip, in comparison to Melbourne which is 45 per cent," Neuron's spokesperson said.
"According to our rider surveys, 16 per cent of trips wouldn't have happened at all if the e-scooters weren't available, meaning local businesses would have missed out on valuable sales".
Ballarat is one of four Victorian cities running e-scooter trials overseen by the Department of Transport.
Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department saw 15 e-scooter-related presentations from January 1 to February 28, 2023, from rental and privately owned e-scooters.
Presentations ranged from minor injuries to serious facial and chest injuries, Grampians Health hospitals chief operating officer Ben Kelly said.
Some riders have criticised the designated parking model for decreasing the convenience of the share scheme.
Other criticisms have included the cost (about $8 to $10 for a 5km trip), lack of education on responsible riding, and exclusion of privately-owned e-scooters from the trial.
The City of Ballarat has not incurred a cost to participate in the trial nor received any revenue.
