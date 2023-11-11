'You don't have to suffer alone': community united at Peach's Run

"He was a funny bugger but also had very caring nature. He would give you a helping hand if you needed it."
Those were some of the ways in which teacher and Waubra footballer James 'Peach' Petrie was remembered by friends, family and community members at an event in his honour on Saturday, November 11.
Crowds gathered at St Patrick's Point at Lake Wendouree to pay tribute to the 33-year-old, who died by suicide in February 2022.
The event saw more than 600 participants run a lap around the lake wearing "Peach's Run" T-shirts.
Mr Petrie's parents, Anne and Julian, opened the run with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"It was pretty overwhelming ... people were here today because of James. James was always himself, he wasn't a judgmental sort of person," Julian said.
"He welcomed all sorts of people, and he was a bit of a fighter, in his sports and in his education pursuits. He was a great teacher. He was Jimmy, he was a good bloke."
In the aftermath of Mr Petrie's death, those close to him started the James Petrie Fund, which aimed to raise money for mental health awareness causes through a fun run and sausage sizzle.
However, Mr Petrie left a remarkable impact on many in the community who wanted to pitch in, and soon the fund grew into a full-scale fundraising campaign.
As the run took off around the lake on Saturday morning, Peach's Run had raised more than $82,000.
One of Mr Petrie's close mates, Beau Adams, was a part of the group who started the James Petrie Fund.
Mr Adams said he was touched by the level of community support behind the cause.
"When we created the event it was originally born as a sort of fitness challenge. A few of us, maybe 10 or 12 mates, were going to run 33 laps of the lake together as a bit of a challenge to hopefully raise some funds and awareness for James and his passing," Mr Adams said.
"From there we started to look at some of the more formal stuff you need to do to run an event, and pretty quickly it grew into over 600 participants which we have got now today. It has been pretty crazy.
"It is just mind blowing. We put all of this together as a group of about three or four people and we have no event experience. We haven't paid for any advertising, it is all organic word-of-mouth.
"It speaks to the community who have gotten behind us, and it speaks to the impact James had in his life and the impact his passing has had on people."
Mr Adams said he hoped the event could raise more awareness of the availability of mental health support services for those struggling.
"It is often said to people suffering from mental health issues to speak up and use services, and I know that is easier said than done," Mr Adams said.
"But honestly it is not such as stigma anymore, we are in a day and age where there is so much support available to you, whether that is speaking to a friend or family member, or seeking professional support.
"Just do a simple Google search. You don't have to suffer alone."
The James Petrie Fund has partnered with the Ballarat Foundation for the allocation of funds raised through Peach's Run, which will go out to mental support services and youth outreach programs.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said every dollar raised through the fund would be spent locally.
"I think the really important part about this is that this is a great example of how community can get behind and support outcomes that stay local," Mr Eales said.
"All of the initiatives that will be funded out of the James Petrie Fund will happen here in Ballarat.
"I think that is the really great role that the Ballarat Foundation have played in bringing all the parts of our community together in response to important issues such as mental illness."
Such initiatives include the Hand to Hand program, a mental health support program which operates in primary schools in the area.
In October, the program saw former Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian deliver a talk to students at a mental health forum at the Regent Cinema.
"It is a really good way in ensuring that there are proactive conversations happening about mental health with children in primary school," Mr Eales said.
"We know by the time young people get to secondary school, they are already facing many of these great challenges."
To donate to Peach's Run, visit https://peachsrun.com/.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
