Soulful pop star Guy Sebastian suggests often the best you can do for someone is sit and listen - no solutions, no perfect answers, just listen.
This is what he did for primary school pupils who became nervous in speaking before an audience of parents and stakeholders - a kind prompt or word of encouragement - for a mental health forum in Ballarat on October 9.
Sebastian was in town for a Hand In Hand event, a Ballarat charity alliance operating in partnership with The Sebastian Foundation to roll out the Open Parachute mental health training program in Ballarat primary schools.
For about an hour, Sebastian talked with young people, their families and teachers about his journey, including his mental health struggles.
Sebastian drew on words from The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales about how different their own childhoods were compared to what children experienced now.
This included a strong stigma preventing people from talking about mental health struggles.
Hand In Hand co-founder Leah Ashton said it was incredibly humbling and special to have Sebastian visit Ballarat to spend time with pupils.
"He was so good with children and is such a great role model," Ms Ashton said. "He doesn't do this because he has to, but because he wants to genuinely help."
It has been twenty years since Sebastian won the first Australian Idol television singing competition and was thrust into the spotlight.
A decade ago, Sebastian and his wife Jules launched The Sebastian Foundation as a way to purposefully channel their charity efforts. Part of their work has been in promoting Open Parachute, a peer-led mental health skills program for schools.
Hand In Hand - formed about 10 months ago - has almost raised $150,000 to put cohorts from five primary schools through the program this year.
Pupils from Alfredton, Delacombe, Lucas, Scotsburn and Buninyong primary joined Sebastian on stage for a question and answer session about the program. Alfredton's choir also sang.
Ms Ashton said the event was an important way to raise more awareness, particularly among other schools in the region.
"It's fully-funded, proactive, peer-to-peer and teachers do not have to go out of their way learning anything for doing the program," Ms Ashton said.
"...The program is evolving. Times are different to our childhood and what it will be in the future."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat Olympic swimmer Shayne Reese and wheelchair rugby Paralympian Josh Hose, who hails from Camperdown, were also guest speakers for the event.
Hand in Hand is a joint initiative between Ms Ashton at PilatesFit Plus, The Playground Gym and Tennis Ballarat in wanting to do more to help the city's younger generations face modern mental health challenges. More, here.
