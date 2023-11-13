The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Mair Street build was always going to be a modern design, architect says

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 14 2023 - 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A modern-style office block proposed for Mair Street, approved by councillors last week, was "not looking to replicate heritage buildings", proponents said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.