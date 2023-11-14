Plea to shop Ballarat owned businesses before holiday rush

Four Ballarat owned businesses are coming together to encourage residents to shop local before the approaching holiday season.
The Christmas shopping night will involve four stores in Ballarat central: Crafty Squirrel, Saltbush Kitchen, Cornerstone Cafe and Hattie and the Wolf.
"Each business has their own offering and we are all within walking distance of each other," Hattie and the Wolf owner Andrea Hurley said.
"If people just jump online, small business is going to disappear, and you're not going to have that opportunity to walk in the door, feel, smell and experience."
The shopping evening will run on Thursday, November 23, between 6pm and 8pm.
Alongside the shops being open, Red Duck Brewery and Kittlety's will be there serving drinks and cakes.
Ms Hurley said the four businesses in close proximity to each other were a great match.
"We're all a match made in heaven, all women owned businesses looking forward to working together," she said.
"We all work on collaborative models, customer service is really important to all of use and we're all locally owned."
