Wednesday, 15 November 2023
'We're getting close' but still no date on FoodBank's Ballarat launch

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 15 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 7:00am
There remains no confirmed timeframe for when Ballarat's sorely needed FoodBank warehouse will open, five years after a funding pledge in the 2018 state government election.

