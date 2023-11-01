The Courier
Troon construction starts on urgent industrial warehouse site in BWEZ

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
Work is underway on an ambitious Ballarat-led industrial build with a deadline similar - or even less - than the typical time frame for a house construction.

