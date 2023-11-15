The Courier
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Loss of keen volunteer and 'lovely human being' a hard blow for town

By Jenny Denton
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 1:29pm
Maryborough Cricket Club presidnt Craig Jennings. Picture supplied
The death of Maryborough man Craig Jennings in a car crash this month has rocked the central Victorian town, where he was active in a range of organisations and known as an extraordinarily happy, generous soul.

