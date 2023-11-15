Brian Hood re-elected Hepburn mayor after Daylesford tragedy

Brian Hood has been re-elected as mayor of Hepburn Shire Council for a second year in a row
It comes just nine days after a car accident on council land, which claimed the lives of five tourists from the Wyndham area.
The Trentham-based councillor became the national face of a stunned, horrified and grieving community.
Cr Hood will serve alongside Deputy Mayor Juliet Simpson.
In a statement, he thanked his fellow councillors for the opportunity to lead the council in the final year of this term, and acknowledged the contribution of former deputy mayor Lesley Hewitt.
Cr Hood was elected to the Coliban Ward in October 2020 and has held a number of senior management positions across public and private sector organisations - mostly as a chief finance officer.
He is a company director and chair of the company that operates the Trentham and District Community Bank.
Cr Hood is a former AFL umpire and secretary of the AFL Umpires Association, of which he is a life member.
The City of Ballarat's mayor for he year ahead is Des Hudson, while Moorabool has chosen Gordon-based Ally Munari - and Pyrenees has elected Robert Vance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.