The Courier
Thursday, 16 November 2023
European Christmas spirit: homemade gifts for the holidays

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 16 2023 - 6:19pm
European Christmas market organiser Catherine Plank, left, with stall holders Camilla Watson, Edie Hartnell and Karen Nijam. Picture by Kate Healy
European Christmas market organiser Catherine Plank, left, with stall holders Camilla Watson, Edie Hartnell and Karen Nijam. Picture by Kate Healy

Despite the sunny weather expected to come our way in December, eight Ballarat artists and creators are looking to bring a little bit of European Christmas spirit to the holiday season.

