European Christmas spirit: homemade gifts for the holidays

Despite the sunny weather expected to come our way in December, eight Ballarat artists and creators are looking to bring a little bit of European Christmas spirit to the holiday season.
Catherine Plank is one of the organisers behind the Christmas market in the Greenhouse's Botanica Event Space.
"Being European, I wanted to organise a more European boutique style Christmas market," Ms Plank said.
"I decided to gather some people I know who make handmade products."
Ms Plank is the creator behind Leo and Theo Designs.
When her son turned one she wanted to use a crown for his birthday photos.
"I couldn't find one, so I sewed one myself," Ms Plank said.
Seeing the crowns online, other people showed interest and she ended up selling over 500 of them.
Ms Plank expanded into other toys made from fabric or crocheted as well as making clothes and summer hats.
Over the past year, Ms Plank said she has enjoyed putting the event together.
"It has been a fun experience, finding the people .. we work really well together," she said.
The event will be held on Sunday, December 10, at 20 Elizabeth Street Delacombe from 10am until 2pm
Entry is free.
Stallholders include:
