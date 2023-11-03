Christmas is coming "slightly earlier" to central Ballarat.
Ghoulish trick or treaters had barely finished their lolly stocktake when the sparkles began to appear in Sturt Street.
City of Ballarat has confirmed its official Christmas program is still a month away, launching on December 1.
November is all about getting prepared to get in the festive spirit.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said some old yuletide favourite had been getting a freshen up and council has also been adding in new adornments for town.
This comes as the beloved bauble, best known for its glittering presence at the top of Bridge Mall, will have a temporary base in the Sturt Street gardens outside Ballarat Town Hall due to on-going refurbishment works in the mall.
"We are very excited to begin setting up our Christmas activations slightly earlier in Ballarat this year," Cr Hudson said.
"Over the coming weeks we will see the Ballarat CBD come alive with Christmas decorations...We are also excited to showcase our refurbished and even some new decorations, which will be unveiled by the end of next week."
A date is yet publicly confirmed for when Santa will land the City's iconic floral reindeer and sleigh in the Sturt Street gardens.
Early signs of the Ballarat Christmas art trail have also started to crop up.
When the full Christmas in Ballarat program launches, there will be the return of Ballarat Art Trail, Santa's Post Office in Albert Street, workshops in the Art Gallery of Ballarat Annexe and roving performers.
For more information about decorations and activities across the city in the lead up to Christmas visit christmasinballarat.com.au.
