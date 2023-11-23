Council decides to keep January 26 citizenship ceremonies - for now

The City of Ballarat will continue holding citizenship ceremonies on January 26 after a close vote to move them was defeated.
However the door was left open to revisit how council recognises the day in future.
While it was already a late-running meeting, councillors had sombre faces when considering moving the January 26 citizenship ceremony to another day.
During the council meeting held on Wednesday, November 22, Councillor Belinda Coates presented the notice of motion, and it was seconded by Daniel Moloney.
The fourth item asked; "as there is no longer a federal government requirement to hold a citizenship ceremony on January 26, move January citizenship ceremonies to another date before or after January 26."
When tabling the first notice of motion, Cr Coates said it was a "small request" to make and the "majority of the debate around the topic had been done a long time ago."
"For me, the most controversial aspect of the discussion was the movement of the fireworks. That was debated three times by councillors," she said.
Cr Coates noted how surrounding regional cities like Geelong, Bendigo and Shepperton have all made the decision to not have ceremonies on January 26, as well as almost all of the major cities in Australia.
"It should be incredibly straightforward," she said.
Cr Coates also stated January 26 as a public holiday only started in 1994 and council no longer holds its community awards on the date.
"Many other councils are already doing it [not holding January 26 citizenship ceremonies], and it is the respectful thing to do given we are a council with a Reconciliation Action Plan, it is in the spirit of reconciliation," she said.
Cr Moloney said the council needed to make the change and stop pushing it off to another year.
Cr Mark Harris also supported the change, saying how he loved Australia but it was just on the "wrong date."
"We need to act on this," he said.
There are 11 citizenship ceremonies held in Ballarat every year.
Councillor Ben Taylor said he was concerned should the day "disappear", Ballarat will be doing more to celebrate other country's national days than Australia's own.
"We've done a lot around reconciliation," he said.
"We need a day to come together, learn from the past and understand who we are now as a nation."
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said people have "significant memories" from having their citizenship ceremony on January 26.
"Australia Day is for everyone...we must remember that," she said.
"Share tears and remember joy for new citizens - we are a multicultural community."
Cr McIntosh said Ballarat had found a balance through the Survival Day dawn service which is attended by hundreds and started in 2020.
Councillor Amy Johnson said it was too soon after the failed referendum.
"This won't have the best impact on our Aboriginal community...it would pour salt into the wound," she said.
Cr Johnson also argued many people still want to have Australia Day and not to change the date and council needed to represent their community.
"We've already made a number of changes," she said.
Councillors Peter Eddy, Tracey Hargreaves and mayor Des Hudson said they felt torn over their decision with making this change, with Cr Eddy supporting making the change and Cr Hudson and Hargreaves voting against.
Mayor Hudson said he "agonised" over his decision.
"Our responsibility is to have a balance," he said.
Cr Hudson said the community can use the citizenship ceremony to educate new citizens of the story of the First Nations people and the harms they suffered.
The motion to no longer hold one of several City of Ballarat citizenship ceremonies on January 26 was lost with five councillors against the motion.
However, all councillors supported a second motion for council officers to "outline a consultation and engagement process for investigating future activities and events held on January 26".
The report will be tabled at the last 2023 council meeting, held on December 13.
The latest date the January 26 ceremony can be changed is on December 30.
