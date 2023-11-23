The Courier
Friday, 24 November 2023
Council decides to keep January 26 citizenship ceremonies - for now

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 24 2023 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
Ballara'ts Survival Day Dawn Service from 2023. File photo
The City of Ballarat will continue holding citizenship ceremonies on January 26 after a close vote to move them was defeated.

