The region's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community is inviting everyone to recognise the legacy of Indigenous people on January 26.
In partnership with the City of Ballarat, the Koorie Engagement Action Group will be holding their annual Survival Day Dawn Ceremony, now in its fourth year.
Koorie Engagement Action Group (KEAG) member Deb Lowah Clark, who is a Meriam Torres Strait Islander, said the day was vital in acknowledging the "most difficult times" faced by First Nations peoples.
"Survival means something exists or continues on despite something that has happened whether it is a difficult circumstance or in this case we're talking about settlement, about colonisation," Ms Lowah Clark said.
"What we're doing is writing the reality that our history is a lot longer.
"We just want people to unwrap the history of our country and let's call it our countries because we actually have people who are from different countries in this place we call Australia."
Similarly, KEAG co chair Sarah Jane Hall, who is a proud Narungga woman, said the ceremony was crucial in recognising both Indigenous and non-Indigenous allegiance to a more understanding Australia.
"This is a day of significance for people that have truly had a resounding effect ripple through their families that did survive, for those that are allies in the community, those that are First Nations and have been displaced and are now finding they are living with a foot in both worlds," Ms Hall said.
Ms Lowah Clark said events such as Survival Day were also especially important for the region's younger generations such as her daughter, Mercy Clark.
"It's about her (Mercy Clark) growing up into a world that sees her, that understands her and not at the expense of all the other cultural spaces," she said.
"We are trying to create a culturally responsive future."
Ms Hall said it would also be a chance for community members to immerse themselves in a traditional smoking ceremony.
"It's a first time for many people having it (a smoking ceremony) explained to them and what it means," she said.
"For non indigenous people to be involved in it, it's a beautiful thing to witness, to see many cultures come together and be able to have shared emotions and feelings."
City of Ballarat Cr Belinda Coates, who is also the co chair of KEAG, said she felt "very proud" of the region being one of the "first regional and rural councils in Australia to have such a significant event".
"Everyone who comes along whether they are non-Indigenous or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community members have found the experience really profound," Cr Coates said.
"Each year the event has grown from strength to strength.
"It's a great opportunity to show solidarity but also a great opportunity to learn and deepen knowledge, understanding and empathy."
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said Survival Day would be a "wonderful way" to begin January 26 activities.
"We need to acknowledge it is a day that brings out a lot of emotions and for a lot of different people it's a day of hurt," Cr Hudson said.
"It's lovely we can be upfront and be about truth telling in terms of making this a key focus of the events on the 26th (January) on Australia Day."
The ceremony will start at 5.30am at View Point, Lake Wendouree and will last for about one hour.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
