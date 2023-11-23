The Couriersport
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

The factor causing our rowing reputation continue to swell is tangible

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowing coach Jamie McDonald with Lucy Richardson and Katie Jackson on the deck ahead of their World Under-19 Rowing Championship venture. Picture by Kate Healy
Rowing coach Jamie McDonald with Lucy Richardson and Katie Jackson on the deck ahead of their World Under-19 Rowing Championship venture. Picture by Kate Healy

THERE is a resurgence brewing out on the water in Ballarat's rowing ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.