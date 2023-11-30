Rapper brings big energy to her first festival event

At just 23, musician Srirachi is performing her first ever festival at Ballarat's Spilt Milk.
"It's my first proper festival so that's super exciting," she said ahead of the December 2 event at Victoria Park.
The young Melbourne artist, also known as Mimi, will bring hip-hop, house, R&B, and hip hop sounds to the stage.
She said her newest song Safari was the song she was most hyped to perform as she had yet to perform it live.
Srirachi said her music, much like herself, was "energetic".
"That's just me in general and a lot of my personality is reflected in my music," she said.
"It can be dramatic, be extra, but I think my music is quite dynamic."
Srirachi is a Vietnamese-Australian, with her parents migrating to Australia, and she has used that experience, and others, to form her music.
"A lot of it is based on real life scenarios," Srirachi said.
"If it's not based on my life, it might be based on someone else's. I really go in with the intent of creating a mood or feeling I want people to experience with me."
At 23, Srirachi said she didn't "grow up around musical people."
"No one in my family was like that," she said.
"When I was an angsty teenager, I started writing in my little journal, writing little rap lyrics as an emotional outlet."
Srirachi said she had a lot of Asian fans who look to her as representation.
"I never had anyone like me who was talking about experiences like that and it was a good platform for me to speak about generational trauma and the refugee experience," she said.
Srirachi, or known as Rachi for short, released her mixed tape Safari in 2023, much to the excitement of her large social media following -known on TikTok as @itsrachibaby, she has amassed 326,000 followers.
"There is a whole different bunch of genres on there," she said about her mixtape.
"I'm definitely moving forward towards a more electronic sound."
It will be a big year in 2024 for Srirachi, who graduated university this year.
"I really want to get in the studio next year. Grind on that front," she said.
Last minute tickets to the Ballarat festival are available online.
