The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Rapper brings big energy to her first festival event

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 1 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Spilt Milk will be Srirachi's first festival performance. Picture supplied
Ballarat Spilt Milk will be Srirachi's first festival performance. Picture supplied

At just 23, musician Srirachi is performing her first ever festival at Ballarat's Spilt Milk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.