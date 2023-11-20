Victoria Park to close down while Spilt Milk sets up

Ballarat's biggest music festival of the year, Spilt Milk, is not far away, which means setting up stages, campsites, and more will begin next week.
Roads in Victoria Park will be closed from November 27 while festival crews bump in ahead of the sold-out festival, which kicks off December 2.
More than 40,000 people are expected to attend, with accommodation in the city completely full, including the festival's own on-site campground.
According to the City of Ballarat, Cedar Drive, Poplar Avenue, and Pine Avenue in Victoria Park will be fully closed from 7am Monday, November 27 to 6pm on Friday, December 8.
For the festival itself, Gillies Street southbound will be closed from 10am on Saturday, December 2 to 1.30am on Sunday, with partial closures northbound - business access will remain open.
Gillies Street will be fully closed northbound from Winter Street to Sturt Street from 5pm with detours in place.
There will also be some noise for residents, especially during soundcheck - you'll hear the sound systems being tested from 2pm to 6pm on Friday, December 1, and from 10am on Saturday, December 2 until the festival ends.
Council will also install a temporary Telstra tower to improve mobile phone coverage during the festival.
This is the third Spilt Milk festival in Ballarat, with Post Malone headlining a strong bill of Australian and international dance, rock, and pop acts.
