'Surprised as anyone': Powercor's announcement shocks residents

UPDATED 4.20pm:
A briefing between Powercor and local representatives, requested by affected residents, was undercut by the electricity company's Monday morning announcement that it would go ahead with building its $30 million substation in Ballarat East.
The company has owned the one-acre site on 203 York Street for 50 years and on Monday announced it would be continuing with construction despite opposition from neighbours.
The currently-vacant block is near a walking path, Pennyweight Gully drains, and opposite Pennyweight Park Reserve as well as residential houses along one side.
Resident Jenny Paterson, who has staunchly opposed the build, said "no amount of fencing disguises the fact this is a inappropriate place" and "Powercor knows that."
"We have an artist's impression of what the fence could look like - it completely disregards the barbed wire," she said.
"It shows a small picture of the buildings in the substation itself above the fence but no pictures there of the old homes built over 60 years ago that border it. There are six homes and five units on the rim of the block. Their back fences will look directly into the substation."
The power company also announced a $2 million "community package" as part of the project.
Options for the package include a "payment for direct neighbours of the site; a rooftop solar fund to support local people to install solar and reduce electricity bills; and investments in parks and recreational areas within the community," according to the media release from Powercor, also sent to residents this morning.
Powercor head of network planning Andrew Dinning said "extensive investigations" into flooding, noise and other concerns raised by local residents had been undertaken as part of the detailed decision making process and as alternative sites were considered.
"We know this news will be disappointing for some people in the neighbourhood but we genuinely want to work with the community as we plan and build this new facility," Mr Dinning said.
"This zone substation is critical to supporting the city's growth and keeping power safe and reliable, particularly as more people electrify their homes and transport.
"Through the community benefits package, we hope to make a positive contribution for people neighbouring the development site and build a lasting legacy."
Eureka MP Michaela Settle told The Courier she was as "surprised as anyone with the announcement today."
Ms Settle said after her office had been contacted by two residents, she requested a briefing with Powercor which occurred today after the morning announcement.
"My office told the residents we could come back to it after the meeting," she said.
Ms Settle said she will advocate for the community.
"I've been talking with council and council are in discussion with Powercor about a possible land swap," she said.
"The land is owned by Powercor and is zoned for this purpose."
Ms Paterson said the $2 million community package proposed by Powercor could be used elsewhere.
"Why don't they use it to put the substation in a more appropriate spot instead of trying to buy off the community to keep them quiet?" she said.
"Don't forget once this ugly monstrosity is built it's there forever."
One resident, Annette, who did not want to give her last name, had spent months looking into alternative sites.
"A substation three blocks from the CBD just doesn't seem right," she said.
Powercor stated in a media release on Monday, November 27, they had "evaluated a range of sites before selecting York Street as the location offering the greatest benefits at the lowest cost for all customers."
Powercor will hold community engagement sessions on Saturday, December 2 from 10am to 1pm and Wednesday, December 6 from 4pm to 7pm at the Sovereign Park York Conference Room, 223 Main Road, Ballarat. There's no need to register.
City of Ballarat council was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.
Earlier:
