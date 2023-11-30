Music to our ears: Ballarat to host a second major concert tour in March

Ballarat will host another major concert tour just a day after the popular Red Hot Summer Tour next year.
SummerSalt, to be held on Sunday, March 17, 2024, will feature the likes of James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray.
"SummerSalt will bring a fresh line-up to Australia that includes an international artist that will join the concert series to culminate an unforgettable music experience," organisers said.
"James Bay who will be gracing our shores from the UK to join this sunny new series of shows across Australia ... along with some of Australia's favourite artists for a glittering line-up that is ready to shine."
The Ballarat leg will be held at Victoria Park and is one of several around the country next year, including St Kilda, Lake Macquarie, Wollongong, and Seppeltsfield.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 6 at 11am at ticketmaster.com.au
The Red Hot Summer Tour makes its return to Ballarat on March 16. This year's tour will be headlined by rock icon Suzi Quatro.
