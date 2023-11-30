The Courier
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Music to our ears: Ballarat to host a second major concert tour in March

By Staff Reporters
November 30 2023 - 2:34pm
The Ballarat leg of SummerSalt will be held on March 17, 2024, at Victoria Park. Picture supplied.
Ballarat will host another major concert tour just a day after the popular Red Hot Summer Tour next year.

