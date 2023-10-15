The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Red Hot Summer Tour series three: Ballarat lineup announced

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rock icon Suzi Quatro will headline the next Red Hot Summer Tour, which will return to Ballarat in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.