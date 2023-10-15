Rock icon Suzi Quatro will headline the next Red Hot Summer Tour, which will return to Ballarat in March.
The lineup for the popular tour has been announced, featuring Cheap Trick along with Australian favourites Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals, Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.
The concert series will mark Quatro's 38th tour of Australia.
Tour organisers said Quatro has had a stellar music career.
"After decades of accomplishments, it's no surprise to find out that she has never stopped working in one guise or another, whether it is playing her solo rock show to packed houses, hosting her own show on the BBC Radio 2, performing on the West End or penning hit songs," they said.
"To date, this enigmatic performer has sold over 55 million records, in fact, for a seven-year period in the 1970s she was featured in the British charts for an incredible 101 weeks.
"Her hits include 'The Wild One', '48 Crash', 'Devil Gate Drive', 'She's in Love with You' and 'If You Can't Give Me Love' to name a few."
The Ballarat leg will be held on Saturday, March 16 at Victoria Park.
The series popular among Ballarat music fans, with fans last rocking out at North Gardens Reserve in March, 2023.
It featured the like of Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda, and Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
Most fans told The Courier it was not about hearing a favourite - they were just loving the chance to be out for a whole Saturday afternoon and evening of great music.
Presale tickets for 2024 will be available from Ticketmaster from 10am on Tuesday, October 17 to 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
General public on-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, October 19, 2023.
