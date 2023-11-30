Operation Duncan: Drink in moderation for Spilt Milk

Expect to see more police around Ballarat and along the Western Freeway this weekend - with the rollout of Operation Duncan.
Around 40,000 Spilt Milk festival goers expected to turn up to Victoria Park for the 12-hour mega dance and music party on Saturday, December 2.
The operation name is a nod to Aussie music - with 'Duncan' the name of a Slim Dusty song about having a restrained beer with mates.
Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said he wanted everyone to get home from Spilt Milk without harm.
"If you're planning to go, you also need to plan how you're going to get home," he said.
"Do it safely. Think ahead now."
The Highway Patrol officer also encouraged drivers on the roads leading to the Gillies Street venue to take extra care - especially around the 11am starting time and the 11pm finish.
"There'll be increased pedestrian traffic on Saturday. It'll be extremely busy," Acting Sen Sgt Monteduro said.
"Police will be there right through the festival - also around town right through the night."
The Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol teams will work alongside uniform officers and others from outside the region.
Acting Sen Sgt Monteduro said booze buses would also be in action.
"They'll target drink- and drug-driving as well as illegal behaviour such as hooning," he said.
"We want this to run smoothly so we'll also keep an eye on anti-social activities..
"When you look at the vast amount of people who come to Spilt Milk, the majority really are well-behaved.
"We just want it to go ahead in an orderly fashion."
Spilt Milk drew 32,000 festivalgoers last year - and resulted in 22 arrests for alleged drug offences. Undercover officers and police dogs also helped to recover several substances including ketamine and MDMA.
"Police have been working closely with event organisers to ensure measures are in place to reduce the likelihood of criminal activity," a police spokesperson said.
"This is so patrons are able to enjoy the festival safely, without affecting themselves or anyone else."
With 270 lives already lost on Victorian roads (up 45 on this time last year), Acting Sen Sgt Monteduro urged drivers to keep to the speed limit and drive to conditions.
"If the community thinks they can't see any police, that doesn't mean we're not there," he said.
"Police can and will pop up anywhere - and in places you would not normally expect to see them."
After the mop up from Spilt Milk, the region will host the Meredith Music Festival from December 8 and Beyond the Valley from December 28.
It'll be all hands on deck for police with Operation Roadwise, which runs over Christmas and the New Year.
