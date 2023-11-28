The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
$1000 a night: How much does last minute accommodation cost for Spilt Milk?

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
November 29 2023 - 5:00am
Those looking for last minute accommodation ahead of Ballarat's Spilt Milk music festival will pay a hefty price tag, with remaining hotel rooms in Ballarat costing more than $1000 for a single night.

