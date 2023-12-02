Need some more Christmas shopping inspiration?

Pleasant Street Primary School's Christmas Fest by the Lake is one of the biggest annual shopping nights to get a head start on presents.
There were more than 80 stalls with live music and plenty of family fun activities on Friday evening, December 1.
If you are still stuck for present ideas, here are some more upcoming shopping nights for inspiration.
Check out some of Ballarat's finest independent designers and artists at this incredible market.
Curated by the Design Exchange team, expect handmade and creative goods, with live music and artisan foods.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ad
If you're after handmade gifts, this is the place to visit.
The BMI will also hold its massive book sale across the weekend.
Join the 7th Ballarat Scouts as they run their first ever market.
Plenty of stallholders are signing up, with more to be announced - check it out and support young people.
Check out a European-style Christmas market at the Green House's Botanica events space.
All the stall holders feature handmade products, set in one of Ballarat's fanciest shops.
Nearly 200 stalls with all sorts of goods on offer, plus favourites from the usual Ballarat Farmers Market, spread across the North Gardens lawns.
Organisers promise some special stalls as well as hot food, coffee vans, extra toilets, and market staff to help out.
Dozens of stalls, roving street perfomances, and plenty of Christmas carols are expected as Beaufort transforms into a Christmas wonderland as the sun sets.
There'll also be a scavenger hunt and other children's activities, plus late night trading across the town.
The ever-popular Ballarat Nightlife Market will take over the City Oval on Pleasant Street for a full-on Christmas spectacular.
There will be artisan stalls with unique gifts, as well as food trucks and live music, plus showbags and a visit from Santa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.