Could Rebels go from the 'Fab Four' to the 'Famous Five'?

Just days after the Greater Western Victoria Rebels saw their 'fab four' all earn places on AFL lists, there's already great hope for the next crop of youngsters with a 'famous five' invited to train along the Victorian Country summer squad.
Sam Lalor and Jonty Faull, who are AFL academy members, will be joined by Rebels teammates Flynn Penry, Rhys Unwin and Harley Hicks in the initial Vic Country squad over the summer.
And according to Rebels head coach, there could easily be three or four more others added to the final squad of 50 when it is announced.
They've picked the 23, but 50 will be in the final squad," he said. "Obviously for Jonty and Sam, both being in the AFL academy, they were going to be picked, but it's a great result for the likes of Harley Hicks and Rhys Unwin to be in that initial squad, Harley's still a bottom age player.
"We've got a whole range of talented boys that I think come the final selection that will be mix next year. I think we have a group of players as deep as we've ever had with what I'd call 'draftable characteristics'.
"Obviously we spoke recently and we hoped for four from this year's group, and we got all four drafted. This time next year, I think we could be looking at six or seven who are genuine chances.
"I think Will Rantall is another one who could have been in that initial group of 23, but he recently broke his hand, so he'll be out of action from probably another two or three months.
"The squad has a camp coming up in 16 days, so he wouldn't have been able to do anything on that camp, so he'd certainly be one I'd expect to see named down the track."
Loader said all the boys selected in the squad of 23 brought something different to the table, but all had the talent and dedication to become AFL footballers in coming years.
"I see no reason why Sam Lalor couldn't be seen as a top 10 next year," he said. "For us with him, it's a bit of a challenge, he's off at boarding school at Geelong Grammar, so we will get less access to him than we would like.
"He's a Bacchus Marsh boy, but his parents work in Ballarat, so he's with us. Sam is a genuine inside contested ball winner who can play forward.
"You don't want to put too much pressure on him, but he's very much like Dustin Martin at the same age, he's powerful, he's a beautiful kick, you put him in the goal square and he always finds a way to hit the scoreboard. He's an excitement machine, he's a big powerful kid, great leadership skills and really high end cricketer too."
Faull is seen along the likes of Rebels number one draft pick Aaron Cadman as a power forward.
"Jonty is a really, big, stand-and-deliver type centre half forward," he said. "He runs, jumps into packs, but he reads the play well, he can present up the ground or run back when he needs to. Great hands, 198cm and still growing, a big powerful kid. He's a different player to Cadman, but in my opinion he'll grow legs this year."
Loader also has huge hopes for the other three named.
"Rhys (Unwin) is a small left-footer forward, really, really clever, sort of like a Charlie Cameron type. He just finds a way to make something out of very little.
"He hits the scoreboard and is one of those blokes who'll play five minutes and kick three goals and turn the game on his own. When he's on he's a match-winner, really nice kick and got a lot of speed
"Flynn Penry is the developing ruckman. He actually played a few games for us as a 16-year-old. he's at school with Sam Lalor at Geelong Grammar as well.
"He's another I'd like to have more contact with this year. He's a Camperdown boy, a tap ruckman, he's still very green, but he does have the ability. He's real clean with his hands, maybe he's an Oscar McInerney type, but I think he's a bit bigger.
"Harley is an unbelievably good athlete. He can run flat out and he's like a vacuum, he can just pick the ball up at any speed and he's got a huge vertical leap, he's got speed to burn, he'll play high forward or wing.
