Sunday, 3 December 2023
Could Rebels go from the 'Fab Four' to the 'Famous Five'?

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
December 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Rebels players Flynn Penry, Jony Faull, Sam Lalor, Rhys Unwin and Harley Hicks have all been named in an initial 23-strong Victoria Country squad.
Just days after the Greater Western Victoria Rebels saw their 'fab four' all earn places on AFL lists, there's already great hope for the next crop of youngsters with a 'famous five' invited to train along the Victorian Country summer squad.

