Police are investigating a stolen car set on fire in bushland on Ballarat's outskirts on Wednesday morning.
It's the second time a stolen car has been lit on fire in the same spot this year, with concerns raised over the dense bushland around it as summer warms up.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in Pryors Park, in Ballarat East, about 6.55am on December 6.
They found the four-wheel-drive on fire, with spotfires igniting in nearby trees.
A patch of burnt grass and bushes was seen six metres away, while a gumtree above was also blackened.
Police at the scene said the vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder, had been stolen from Bannockburn on December 4, and only one number plate has been found so far.
It's not known if anyone was injured - emergency services have been contacted for further information.
Anyone who has any information, or who might have seen suspicious activity in the area, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
