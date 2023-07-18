UPDATE 10.15am:
A Mitsubishi discovered on fire in bush in Ballarat East before dawn had a green P-plate attached to the rear but no numberplates.
The white GLXR dual-cab ute still had a jack and a large number of large metal rods normally used for construction work in the rear tray.
The interior had been destroyed including the entire steering wheel, upholstery and wiring. The heat from the blaze - which woke neighbours after an explosion - also melted shards of the windscreen, side mirror and front tyres.
Rubbish was piled up nearby including branch cuttings, drink bottles and empty cans of alcohol.
Several pre-cut dead branches would found close to the front of the ute with fresh charring.
EARLIER:
Police have been asked to investigate a suspicious fire in a Eureka Street park.
The blaze was first reported as an explosion in Pryors Park Ballarat East at 6.44am Wednesday.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the triple-zero caller reported a 'boom' that woke them up - and could see flames.
Crews were on scene within 6 minutes.
Mount Warrenheip and Ballarat City firefighters found a Mitsubishi ute consumed by fire on a track near the neighbouring Mt Xavier Golf Course.
Firefighters at the scene said the vehicle had no numberplates.
The blaze did not spread to nearby vegetation and was under control within five minutes.
Ballarat police are investigating.
Firefighters said it was the first car fire they had attended "in quite a while".
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
