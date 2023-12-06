Two crashes at the same intersection in three hours

Smythesdale locals are pleading for drivers to be careful after two crashes, three hours apart, at the same Glenelg Highway intersection.
The first crash at Browns Road - on the southern entrance to town - happened around 9.30am Wednesday, while the second, much more serious smash was reported at 12.20pm.
Paramedics assessed a man believed to be in his 80s at the second crash - as well as a woman in her 70s.
The Hamilton-bound lane of the highway was blocked for at least an hour. Witnesses said a small amount of traffic was allowed through.
The intersection is on a sweeping bend with a long history of problems - with freshly-cut roadside grass.
The first accident involved two hatchbacks - a blue BMW with damage to the front and a dark grey Mazda.
Two police crews attended.
Witnesses said the next crash less than three hours later saw a white hatchback - believed to be a Toyota Yaris - collided head-on with a white Ford Falcon sedan.
At least three CFA trucks turned up, as well as police and paramedics.
"That's the sixth or so accident I've seen at that corner in 10 years," Smythesdale man Dean Chapman said.
"They really need to do something with that corner.
"What drivers are supposed to do there is a bit confusing - especially if you are turning off Browns Road.
"Where you are supposed to go and what you are supposed to do needs to be more defined.
"That intersection needs a clear way in and a clear way out."
Browns Road is a common shortcut to the Enfield and Berringa areas.
Mr Chapman believed Smythesdale also needed its 50kmh speed zones extended further north and south - as he said their current positions were too close to the centre of Smythesdale and did not give highway drivers enough time to slow down.
"The 50kmh sign needs to be north of Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road on the Ballarat side of town. At the moment it's right on the school crossing," he said.
"The other 50kmh sign should be south of Browns Road on the Hamilton side of town."
Mr Chapman said a roundabout at either end of Smythesdale would also slow traffic - as would a raised pedestrian crossing with lights.
"This should not be happening," he said.
"And there are near misses every day near the supermarket and around the service lanes.
"This used to be a sleepy little town, but not anymore."
