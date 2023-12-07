Hot end to the week, another wet Ballarat Cup day on the way

Hot, humid, stormy, rainy and cold before we're back to warm and muggy weather - welcome to a Ballarat summer. That's exactly what is likely to happen over the next week.
The latest forecast could see the mercury reach 33 degrees and up to six millimetres of rain fall on Friday, December 8.
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Bri MacPherson said to expect rain at any time on Friday, with a thunderstorm also possible in the afternoon and evening.
"Friday will be quite warm," she said.
It will be windy but a severe weather warning for damaging wind gusts stop just short of Ballarat.
"There will be a cool change that will come around in the evening," Ms MacPherson said.
"There is also a risk of showers and storms ... more likely in the afternoon but could be anytime of the day, and with those storms, they could be dusty as well."
Ms MacPherson said Ballarat Cup day will also be an interesting one, with a top of 18 degrees forecast.
"With the southerly winds behind the cold change, that often means we get a bit of cloud around the Ballarat area and it will feel colder with some drizzly rain," she said.
"Overlaying that there's a rain band of tropical moisture extending from the Indian Ocean that's extending all the way across the country. It might increase rainfall totals on Saturday.
"It's a very narrow band but at the moment it looks like the area around Ballarat, maybe just to the south, is in the main firing line."
Saturday's rainfall is estimated to be around 20mm, but some areas could get a lot more thanks to the rain band.
It's not the first time rain and storms have hit the cup. A storm rolled through the Ballarat Turf Club during the 2017 event, forcing racegoers to duck for cover as rain fell hard.
Next week will be warmer but with potential thunderstorms and more humid days.
Sunday is forecast for a top of 19 degrees, before temperatures head for 25 degrees on Monday, 33 on Tuesday and 22 on Wednesday.
While an El Nino means more dry heat, Ms MacPherson said it doesn't mean the muggy conditions won't stick around.
"That fact that we've got access to all tropical moisture that's coming down and generating extra humidity and the risk of a thunderstorm is less likely to happen in an El Nino but it doesn't mean it won't happen," she said.
Despite the cold weekend and rain, Ms MacPherson said Ballarat was getting "warm season weather".
The Ballarat Wildlife Rehabilition and Conservation (BWRAC) has also urged people to think of wildlife during the warmer days.
"We can all show a little humanity and keep an eye out for our wildlife friends," BWRAC president Melissa Morey said.
"Leave a shallow bowl of water out on hot days, turn the sprinkler on in the afternoon, and spray tree foliage all as sources of water for wildlife."
People who do see wildlife are advised to not try and pick them up, instead offering them water in a bowl and time to rest.
If you see wildlife that you think may need further assistance, you can contact wildlife Victoria on 03 8400 7300 seven days a week and they can talk you through what to do.
