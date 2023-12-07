The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Hot end to the week, another wet Ballarat Cup day on the way

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 7 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It could be another wet Ballarat Cup day in 2023, with a wet day forecast on Saturday. Picture file
It could be another wet Ballarat Cup day in 2023, with a wet day forecast on Saturday. Picture file

Hot, humid, stormy, rainy and cold before we're back to warm and muggy weather - welcome to a Ballarat summer. That's exactly what is likely to happen over the next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help