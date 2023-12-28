A closer look at East Point's changing of guard after 'weird' era

THERE were similarities, Kerrie Romeril has found, between how her dad and her predecessor ran the footy club.
The great Barry Augustine was best known as a Ballarat publican who spent a lot of time on the phone recruiting. Romeril said Gary Wilson's East Point presidency was a lot like that too, always hustling for the club.
There is a strong sense of legacy and responsibility for Romeril - a Ballarat Football Netball League hall of famer in her own right - who will step up as East Point's first female president.
Her reign will be different. Romeril will share the role with long-time club administrator and player Simon Clark. Both say this has become a role they could not do alone.
They have taken over from Wilson, who guided East Point in one of the club's greatest and "weirdest" eras into a time of increasing business-like demands in community sport on increasingly stretched volunteer resources.
Both East Ballarat Bulldogs by heritage, they say the club has proudly been able to move forward united with long time rival Golden Point since the merger in 2001.
A major line in the sand finally came under Wilson's reign.
East Point won back-to-back BFL senior premierships in 2018 and 2019. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit all-but wiping out two seasons.
Point had been at its peak.
The Kangaroos had been close to victory a couple of times about a decade earlier. But it had been nothing like this.
"To win was a relief and pretty emotional," Wilson said. "It's interesting, because as much as East Ballarat and Golden Point were arch enemies on the field, off the field they were very similar and very close.
"...Then the pandemic was a weird time and a shame because East was at the peak of its power more than it ever was. At that stage we were ready to compete in finals the next year with young talent coming through.
"We were in the box seat."
Wilson said East Point came out of the pandemic restrictions stronger than most clubs because sponsors and strong community ties had stuck close by them.
His juggle as president became in keeping the playing and coaching group motivated and with a purpose "when there was no purpose, really".
The juggle, like many clubs, has been in piecing together a playing group of community athletes who have rediscovered a freedom to travel overseas. For others, Saturdays look different with a stronger focus on work or family commitments.
At the same time, East Point has been able to retain a strong community volunteer base.
Clark said this was indicative of the sound, inclusive club culture that had been fostered.
"[Co-president] is not an easy role to step into but from my perspective, it's enticing when the community and the club have a strong basis on and off the field," Clark said.
He had been an East football junior with this brother in the mid-1980s.
Clark returned to the club after a decade's hiatus, this time as a parent watching his son and daughter wear club colours. He found it rewarding to get involved in the club.
"There's a fair bit of pride in the players who have grown up here," Clark said. "This is another great opportunity. To stay involved is really rewarding. There are a lot of people here who still want to be involved in what ways they can for their club."
Romeril's father Barry Augustine would find ways to ensure he never missed an East Point home game, right until late in his life.
She said the club's older generations had a lot of wisdom to give.
Romeril said the club had a broad member base from plenty of younger families to the older guys who had been about the club and its founding arms for more than 60 years.
She knew they sorely missed the social outlet during pandemic restrictions.
East has been "in my blood", Romeril said, since the family moved to Ballarat in 1984. So too, has been getting involved in the finer details of keeping the club running. Her sister is serving as the footy club secretary in Stawell.
Romeril served on East Ballarat's ladies committee from 1986 to 1990, working the canteen and social events.
As one of five key figures to develop the BFL's senior netball competition in 1990, Romeril was also a premiership player for East in the inaugural season.
In netball, Romeril has been an interleague coach and BFNL netball chairmanager and has been a driver for the club's junior ranks.
A junior club service award in named in Romeril's honour.
Clark and Romeril's service in building the club foundations, via its juniors, is what made them perfect presidency candidates in Wilson's eyes.
"That was a big thing for me," Wilson said. "I really want people with the club at heart.
"Wen you've watched the juniors come through, you can connect with players and families. You want them to feel a place where they can all still come together and that is inclusive."
Romeril was certain her dad would have been proud of the role she will play alongside Clark in moving the club forward.
They know the challenge will not be easy but feel they take over the club in a good place - and knowing Wilson would never be far away to lend a hand or offer advice.
"I know Dad would be extremely proud," Romeril said.
"I certainly wouldn't be doing this on my own. It's an enormous job presidents do. We have a great working community and lots of people in the past 12 months who have been willing to help whenever they can."
