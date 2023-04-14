HISTORY is about to be written with the latest generation of potential Ballarat Football League hall of famers and legends about to hit the park.
Players' every moves are now so highly scrutinised, recorded and filmed that individualised statistics - a luxury even just 10 years ago - are an expected part of the game.
The league even has a hall of famer still in action with former East Point hero Dan Jordan now coaching Darley.
How much will players in a century's time know the feats of those about to make a name for themselves in season 2023? What happens to the forgotten names of Ballarat sport?
Charlie Clymo was highly touted by Geelong Cats premiership player and coach Bob Davis - a former Golden Point player - as one of the football's greatest coaches.
It is said most Geelong fans look puzzled when they hear Clymo's name or see his picture - and the Cats only have three AFL flags to their name with three captured under Reg Hickey and two under Chris Scott.
Clymo became a Geelong premiership coach in 1931, his one and only season at the helm.
Highly respected football writer Peter Hanlon wrote of the Clymo mystery as a man who "obviously knew plenty about football. If only football knew as much about him".
Even his prolific premiership exploits about the Ballarat region have failed to secure BFL Hall of Fame recognition.
Clymo grew up in Bendigo, an orphan from 13, and became a star player for Eaglehawk, later combining playing duties with extra Saturday games for St Kilda while making sure he was back for his midnight mining shift on Sundays.
His story in Ballarat starts about 1910 when he married and relocated to work at Selkirk's brickworks and was appointed Golden Point's playing-coach. Clymo's hard training regime, according to Golden Point records, lifted Point to grand finals in his first six seasons, netting three premierships.
Clymo coached the Lucas Girls in the first documented Australian Rules women's match against Melbourne's Khaki Girls at Eastern Oval in 1918. The match attracted 7000 spectators and raising an impressive £330 to boost the war effort.
Even modern reports from this historic match focus on the players but Clymo is there in team photos.
Clymo became a non-playing coach of Ballarat, Leigh Creek, Moolort and again at Golden Point (seniors and juniors) before the Cats came calling.
His coaching technique was said to have made a lasting impression on a teenage Bob Davis and, while widely regarded as a gentleman, but little was known of why he left Kardinia Park.
Clymo was back leading Golden Point to a grand final the next season.
Golden Point history suggests Clymo had to get leave from his job and, catching the train to and from Geelong, could not afford to keep coaching the Cats.
Men like Clymo are the shoulders on which the Ballarat Football League now stands. His story shows how easily players get lost as generations move on. These stories should still matter.
READ MORE
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.