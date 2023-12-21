Ballarat's first Olympic medallist receives 'unexpected' honour

When Gary Gullock first started at Wendouree-Ballarat Rowing Club in 1975 conditions were a lot different to those today.
For one thing, row boats and oars were made from wood rather than the lightweight carbon-fibre materials used now.
It's one of these lightweight boats - a coxless four vessel designed specifically for masters rowing - which Wendouree-Ballarat Rowing Club has named in Gullock's honour.
"It's quite a lot different to what we had back in the day, but it's fantastic, and I'm looking forward to having a row in it," Gullock said.
A prestigious talent, Gullock became Ballarat's first Olympic medallist, winning silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
Despite his long list of achievements in elite and masters rowing, Gullock remains modest when speaking about the recognition he has received from the club he joined as a teenager.
"I'm very honoured and [it's] unexpected, I did not see that coming, but it's fantastic for anyone to have a boat named after you, that's for sure," he said.
Gullock learnt to row at Ballarat High before joining the Wendouree-Ballarat club when he was 17-years-old.
He said he was very proud to have spent nearly five decades at the club which has gained "great" results across both junior and masters competitions.
Still an enthusiastic masters rower, Gullock said he would always jump at the opportunity to glide across the surface of Lake Wendouree.
"It's always an honour [to participate], and I'm very pleased to be asked anytime," he said.
Across his career Gullock has amassed numerous honours, including multiple interstate titles, but is widely recognised for the silver medal he won at the 1984 Olympics.
The "priceless" medal was stolen from Gullock in 2022, and despite his pleas to have it returned, the award has not been seen since.
"I kept thinking about it, hoping it might just turn up one day, but it's long gone," he said.
"Hopefully it hasn't just been thrown into a rubbish tip or something.
"It means nothing to anyone else, it's mine, it would be a great thing to have it back."
Rather than spending too much time reflecting on the past, Gullock is now targeting more success at masters and long distance races in 2024.
This desire to keep competing will come as no surprise to Wendouree-Ballarat head coach Paul Blanchfield, who described Gullock's presence around the club as a privilege.
"He's just an inspirational person, he's fit and he's active, and he's a great role model for both our masters rowers and junior rowers at the club," he said.
As well as being a talented athlete, Blanchfield said the former Olympian was also a loyal clubman who helps out at every opportunity.
"He'll jump out and row in any club boat that needs another person to fill a seat, and he's just a very active, involved club member," he said.
"He just gives back to the community in any way he can."
