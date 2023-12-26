The Courier
Home/News/Health
In Depth

This regional pregnancy podcast is 'kicking' myths worldwide

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Obstetrician Patrick Moloney and his wife and Ballarat Women's Clinic co-founder Brigid Moloney want listeners to ask better questions of their health. Picture by Adam Trafford
Obstetrician Patrick Moloney and his wife and Ballarat Women's Clinic co-founder Brigid Moloney want listeners to ask better questions of their health. Picture by Adam Trafford

"Once upon a time, doctors thought this was better left a mystery," obstetrician Patrick Moloney says. "We think the opposite."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.