Ballarat's latest Instagram-worthy picture spot

The latest addition to Ballarat's art precinct is finished, with an important meaning behind the creation.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Melbourne-based artist Chuck Mayfield, along with Ballarat's own Cax One, spent three weeks working on a mural which can be best seen from Field Street.
Mayfield is originally from Brisbane but has been living in Melbourne for the last decade.
"I haven't really been to that many rural places outside of Melbourne," he said.
"I had been through Ballarat a couple of times before this but it was interesting learning what a significant place Ballarat was as part of Australian history."
Passersby are already enjoying the artwork, talking pictures and posting on social media.
The project was commissioned by the City of Ballarat with a budget of $40,000.
Mayfield said he has enjoyed learning more about Ballarat as he worked on the piece.
"[Cax One] was able to tell me a lot about Ballarat history," he said.
"He even took me on a few drives around Ballarat and pointed out some of the locations."
The six-metre tall mural is on the outside of the Arts Incubator building on Camp Street, which opened in August.
The Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership also uses the building.
Previously, the building housed a YMCA pool, and has been used by many residents for swimming lessons and events.
City of Ballarat economy and experience director Martin Darcy said in a statement public art is a way to give Ballarat residents a chance to see themselves reflected in the streetscapes.
"Investment in public art is a vital way to build community connections, insert character into our public realm and communicate issues we feel are valuable," he said.
Mayfield said the mural represents connection to the different aspects of Ballarat history, both Indigenous and colonial.
"It is aimed at connection, community and the many different facets to the people who live in Ballarat and who have contributed to Ballarat becoming what it is today," he said.
The land-based imagery is connected to Indigenous symbolism, Mayfair said.
For example, the birds in the mural represent Indigenous spirits.
When designing the mural, Mayfield worked with Mirriyu cultural consulting director and Wadawurrung woman Bonnie Chew.
"I had a couple of meetings with her about getting the Indigenous aspect to the mural right and telling the story correctly," he said.
READ MORE: Ballarat's 40 Under 40
The mural also depicts a tram and older-style colonial buildings as well as paying homage to a tradition of manufacturing farming equipment.
Mayfield said it was important as a mural artist to make sure his art pays respect to the places he is creating.
"The canvases that we work with are big and in public, and often they are not in places where I'm from," he said.
"There needs to be a certain level of respect paid ... you're in someone else's house and someone else's territory."
The council and teaching academy will host an "official unveiling in early 2024".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.