One of the most significant buildings in Camp Street will soon have the sounds of music and rehearsals flowing through the halls as Ballarat's creative community finally get access to the Arts Incubator.
From AirBnB style rehearsal rooms to a new home for Lance TV, the space was created to offer affordable rooms for creatives.
Creating an inclusive rehearsal space was the most important initiative for Outlet Production co-founders Sarah Spaven and Zerene Jaadwa.
"We wanted to make sure it was inclusive to everybody," Jaadwa said.
"We really wanted to make sure it didn't discriminate against a particular demographic of people in Ballarat."
As a Wutyubaluk person, creating a safe space for First Nations creatives was important, as well as making sure it was inclusive for the queer community
"Being here on Camp Street means that we have access to public transport for people who have to commute, it's 24/7 access for artists who may need to work into the night and close to food locations as well, iit really sort of just ticked all our boxes," she said.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was a wonderful opportunity for creatives to "come together and cross collaborate".
He acknowledged the project had taken a while to get started, as it was originally slated for a January opening.
The state government announced $75,000 in funding for the project in September 2022.
The state education department owns the building and are letting the council use it rent free.
Organisations involved will need to pay operational costs like electricity.
Cr Hudson said he was glad they spent the time working to "get the right mix" of organisations for the space.
From a backyard shed in suburban Ballarat to a permanent studio in 2023, the incubator marks the next chapter for Lance TV.
The organisation runs a LGBTIQA+ variety chat show on Channel 31.
Founder Deb Lord said it was important for communities to be empowered to tell their own stories.
"It will give us more platform to counter some of those misnomers and misinformation that happens out there about us," Lord said.
They said the organisation has seen exponential growth over the past two years.
"We wouldn't have been able to do it from the shed in my backyard," Lord said.
"This has allowed us to grow in ways that we were dreaming about."
Lord said there will be lots of opportunities for collaboration with the other organisations involved in the incubator.
"I've already knocked on nearly everybody else's door in that space," Lord said.
"Being able to share a larger space with the other organisations there and to lean into each other's projects would be really exciting."
Theatre development group The Rat Lab, Ballarat youth services and Ballarat Evolve also call the space home.
Get in touch with the organisations to hire or book their spaces via www.creativeballarat.com.au/incubator
