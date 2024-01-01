Could NYE fireworks become a new Ballarat tradition?

Ballarat's mayor is open to discussing whether a New Year's Eve fireworks display could be on the cards for the city.
Mayor Des Hudson said the discussion needs to be had between councillors when looking at the budget.
Ballarat residents took to social media trying to find community events to ring in the new year - however, many found there are no fireworks around.
Ballarat does ring in the new year with the Town Hall bells.
Cr Hudson said he saw the "disappointment" when seeing social media posts on NYE about a lack of fireworks in town.
Newer residents might be surprised to find Ballarat has never had an official NYE fireworks display.
Cr Hudson said this was due to residents who would migrate away from Ballarat during that time of year.
He said with Ballarat's growth, and being one of Victoria's largest regional centres, people were looking for community celebrations in town.
"There is a reasonable discussion for councils to have in preparation of the budget whether or not we'd look at some New Year's Eve event for those that are here and also that are visiting Ballarat as well," Cr Hudson said.
"When you see larger towns and even some smaller towns all had some fireworks display - a modest spend even for a few minutes that brings in the new year as an option to mark the transition from one year to another is worthy for that conversation and consideration."
A fireworks display can costs tens of thousands of dollars.
In 2021, it was reported the funds for the Australia Day fireworks was $40,000.
The January 26 show would often draw crowds of between 10,000 to 15,000 people.
Back then, the City of Ballarat council decided to move the city's firework display, to align with the Summer Sundays music event in January.
The event is held at Lake Wendouree in the Botanic Gardens each Sunday in January - this year, the fireworks will be on Sunday, January 14.
Cr Hudson said Ballarat council would hold fireworks at times when more people were returning to Ballarat in preparation for school.
The Courier also took to social media to find out what people did in lieu of a traditional community fireworks display - opinions were divided over having fireworks in Ballarat on NYE.
One person said they were happy top have a home catch-up rather than fireworks.
Another said people were frustrated Ballarat didn't have fireworks where other communities did and others were keen for a "family friendly" event.
One person commented an option could be for a lights and sounds show rather than fireworks.
Another person mentioned the lights show at Sovereign Hill was an option on NYE.
Every year, animal welfare services put out warnings on how these displays can frightened animals and cause then to runaway in an effort to escape the noise.
It's not only pets who can be terrorised by fireworks, but also wildlife.
The light and noise can cause a lot of distress in animals, there is even concern there could be long-term issues with annual fireworks causing issues with wildlife migration and breeding, a 2023 study found.
Fireworks cause pollution, releasing sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, suspended particles, aluminium, manganese and more causing an immediate negative effect on air quality.
Fireworks are also a concern when it comes to safety.
According to Country Fire Association, summer is the most dangerous season for fireworks with 71 per cent of injuries happening from December to February.
