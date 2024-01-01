The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's house values drop despite nation-wide increase

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 2 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's house values dropped over 2023 despite growth across the country. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's house values dropped over 2023 despite growth across the country. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat house prices dropped $17,000 over 12 months, going against national growth trends, and the city is one of the regional areas with the highest house value decrease.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.