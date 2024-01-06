The Courier
Home/Life & Style/Books
Our History

Liu Jo's story carries 'universal' lesson this author had to share with children

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Yvonne Horsfield continues to document her family's Chinese stories in Ballarat with a children's book that carries a universal message, Liu Jo Wei. Picture by Adam Trafford, inset book cover.
Author Yvonne Horsfield continues to document her family's Chinese stories in Ballarat with a children's book that carries a universal message, Liu Jo Wei. Picture by Adam Trafford, inset book cover.

ELEVEN-year-old Liu Jo Wei was collected by his father and brought to live on the Ballarat goldfields, finding himself relentlessly and often violently bullied at school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.